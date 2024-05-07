Step into summer with Hospiscare and raise vital funds for the Devon-wide charity

Hospiscare has announced the return of its seven-mile Summer Walk, setting off from East Devon in July.

Walkers taking part will help raise vital funds for the hospice charity; it needs to raise £9.7million annually and has been forced to reduce its services because it is facing a £2.5 million funding deficit.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Hospiscare is facing a £2.5 million funding deficit and we were recently forced to close four beds on our ward and reduce our weekend community services.

“We hope to have a record year for sign-ups to raise as much money as possible to support our patients and their families.”

Everyone is invited to step into summer on Saturday, July 13, taking part in a seven-mile walk that takes in stunning views of the Exe estuary, plus an en-route boost of cream tea picnic, award-winning gelato ice cream and a glass of Pimms.

The family-friendly walk sets off from Darts Farm, near Topsham from 3pm until 8.30pm. It is suitable for all ages and abilities, including the four-legged variety.

Every penny raised on the day will fund the hospice’s specialist free end-of-life care.

Entries are now open at £25 per person, £40 for two or £72 for a group of four.

Tori Vince, Hospiscare events manager, said: “Last year’s event raised over £44,000 for our local hospice and we couldn’t be more grateful to our community for helping us raise these vital funds.”

James Dart, from Darts Farm, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Hospiscare for the second year of their Summer Walk and helping to make this year’s event even more special, while raising much-needed funds to support the local hospice which is very dear to our hearts.”

Hospiscare supports more than 2,000 patients and their families across Devon every year, providing no-cost expert care.