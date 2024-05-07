Police recently ramped up patrols in Exmouth, where they made arrests and clamped down on anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

The new police chief in Exmouth said the move showed a new way of working – where officers can be drafted into a problem area to tackle community concerns at short notice.

As a result of the increased police presence, a man was arrested and charged on suspicion of shoplifting and public order offences.

A second man was arrested and charged with three shoplifting offences, the theft of a pensioner’s purse, fraud and handling stolen goods. After an overnight stay in police custody and morning appearance in court, he was granted bail until mid-June.

Exmouth Sector Inspector Grant Leitch said: “Our neighbourhood policing teams are committed to this new way of working where we can rapidly move resources to the towns or villages where necessary and concentrate our efforts to achieve the best results. This means that we can focus our resources to deal with whatever issues concern the public most.

“The aim of the high visibility officer patrols was to engage with the public, as well as reassure retailers and address any criminality or anti-social behaviour which was encountered.”

Exmouth neighbourhood police team on April 27 was joined by rural East Devon and Mid Devon police officers to patrol the town centre, to ‘reassure the public and carry out arrests’, following on from youths causing problems earlier in the month.

Insp. Leitch said the neighbourhood team and community support officers had canvassed local business about policing in the area, saying the feedback was ‘positive’.

He said the comments ‘confirmed that the presence of our teams, on the streets, being amongst our communities, is strengthening, reassuring and a positive use of our resources.’

“We aim to continue to provide a good service to local people and listen to their concerns.,” he said.

The police hold regular face-to-face sessions in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton, for those keen to go along and talk to one of the team.

Exmouth:

Library, May 9, 11am-12noon

Police station, May 29, 6pm-9pm

Pride event, Manor Gardens, June 22

Budleigh:

The Emporium, High Street, May 16, 10.30am

Wesleys, Fore Street, May 30, 11am-12noon

Woodbury:

The Maltsters Arms, May 10, 11am-12noon