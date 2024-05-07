Police arrested two men on suspicion of possessing class B drugs when they raided a home in Budleigh Salterton.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers seized cash and mobile phones from an unnamed address in Budleigh during a warrant carried out at a property in the town on April 25, resulting in two suspects being questioned and released on bail.

Police said local officers worked with ‘key local representatives’ in Budleigh and Exmouth in a bid to tackle residents’ concerns over claims of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in both towns.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police have responded to feedback from local people with recent operations to tackle public concerns about alleged drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth.

“Local officers have been liaising with key local representatives in the towns and speaking to the community about their priorities; they were able to build a sound understanding of recent offences and take action to reassure local residents and those who work or visit the area.

“The team collected information and intelligence to apply for warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act. These warrants were executed in Budleigh Salterton on Thursday 25 April and officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing class B drugs.

“Officers also seized a sum of cash and mobile phones from a local address. The suspects were taken to Exeter custody centre and questioned; they have since been released on bail.”

Sector Inspector Grant Leitch, responsible for Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth, thanked the public for passing on information in the fight against suspicious behaviour and potential criminal offences.

He said: “We organise regular events in the area to give the community we serve an opportunity to meet us in person and ask any questions they may have or raise any concerns with us. We would urge residents to please use these sessions so we can listen to local views and ideas, gather feedback and target our policing accordingly.”