Honiton Town Crier seeks apprentice: Only ‘cheerful, larger-than-life’ characters keen to learn the ancient trade need apply (free robes and on-the-job training provided)

“Oyez..oyez..oyez..” the Honiton Town Crier is looking for a ‘larger than life’ deputy to learn the trade through on-the-job training.

The successful candidate for the volunteer role must have the following ‘essential’ skills:

Larger than life presence

A robust, level head

Cheerful attitude when working

Perks include:

A supplied uniform of Town Crier robes and finery.

Paid-for membership of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, October 27.

The aim of the role is to provide flexible back-up for Dave Retter, the current Town Crier and to help the town plan for the future, should the time come to look for a successor.

Honiton Town Council said: “The role will provide resilience for the Town Crier and is planned to enable succession planning.”

“The role is voluntary and a flexibility on attendance at events throughout the year when called upon will be necessary.”

Honiton Town Council said the successful deputy would work alongside the Town Crier to learn the trade.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The role will attract somebody who has a passion for making Honiton an even more vibrant town, an exciting place to visit and contributing to the economic vitality of the town and its events throughout the year.

“The successful applicant will need to work with the public, volunteers, other town event organisers and the business community, working with and learning from the Town Crier.

For an application form, email: towncouncil@honiton.gov.uk or see here.

For an informal discussion about the role, contact Honiton Town Crier, Dave Retter, on 01404 861392 or 07761 926628.