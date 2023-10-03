Free family food fun celebrates all-things East Devon as Axminster announces its first Gate to Plate festival

A celebration of all-things food and craft is being held in East Devon this weekend when Axminster hosts its first Gate to Plate festival.

The family-friendly open-air event, from 10 am until 4pm on Saturday, October 7, in Silver Street, Church Street and around the Minster, will shine a spotlight on the best food, drink and crafts produced from across East Devon. Entry is free.

Axminster Plate to Gate has been funded by East Devon District Council (EDDC) and promises more than 60 local producers on the day, including street food, cakes, bread and pies, farmers’ market favourites, local ales, ciders and wine, charcuterie, plus live music, and entertainment.

Road diversions will be in place during the day, from 7am until 7pm, while the event takes place.

Councillor Matt Hall, EDDC portfolio holder for economy, said: “We are delighted to support Axminster’s first Gate to Plate event, in celebration of the area’s finest food, drink and crafts.

“I encourage residents and visitors to go along and support our amazing, local businesses. You will be able to sample a wide variety of the delicious wares on offer — there will be something for everyone.”

He added: “Now more than ever, it’s really important to buy from our amazing local growers and producers. Buying locally is good for local firms, protects jobs, and is good for the environment because less food miles are needed to transport the goods.”

Sarah Milner Simonds, event organiser, said: “We know our events generate environmental and economic benefits by supporting family producers and farmers.

“We need to help their micro and small businesses stay afloat during these turbulent times, for the sake of the local economic wellbeing and long-term visions of vibrant town centres.

“It is great to be working with the local chamber of commerce and the Minster.”

She said the Minster was planning a community harvest festival on Sunday (October 8).

Reverend Clive Sedgewick, Minster Church, Axminster, urged people to come along to both events, adding ‘the Church Green will be a great venue to celebrate food and fellowship in the heart of the town’.