Work starts to bring a new community banking hub – with a counter service – to Axminster

A new weekly banking hub has been announced for Axminster, with premises already being fitted out in Trinity Square.

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed the new banking hub in Axminster, with the opening date to be announced in the future.

The hub, when it opens, will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions.

In addition, it will also offer a community banker service, Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues.

Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank or building society available on each day of the week:

Monday: HSBC

Tuesday: Santander

Wednesday: Lloyds

Thursday: NatWest

Friday: Barclays

Gareth Oakley, Cash Access UK CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have secured a great location for the Axminster Banking Hub.

The hub, upon opening, will positively impact the local community, businesses and tourists in this market town by supporting them with cash services.”

Richard Foord, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: “The banking hub will be a welcome addition to the community, especially supporting those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking.

“I look forward to visiting the new hub and witnessing its positive impact on Axminster and surrounding communities.”

East Devon MP Simon Jupp, who has been campaigning locally to keep banks open, said: “We must protect access to cash and banking services on East Devon’s high streets.

“That’s why after recent short-sighted bank branch closures, I’ve been holding meetings to see how to set up banking hubs across East Devon.

“I’m really pleased to see plans for a hub in Axminster are progressing alongside a confirmed banking hub in Sidmouth.

“I’m looking forward to visiting once Axminster’s hub is open and hearing feedback from local residents and businesses.”

The team at Cash Access UK is busy fitting out the new premises and will update the community on progress and an opening date ‘as soon as they can’.

Cash Access UK is a not-for-profit company set up by ten major banks and building societies, dedicated to protecting access to cash, in communities where it is needed.

For more information and updates on the Axminster banking hub, see here.