Police appeal for information after a pick-up truck and trailer are stolen in early-hours Ottery farm burglary

A Mitsubishi pick-up truck, trailer and tools stolen from a farm in Ottery St Mary have prompted police to launch an information appeal.

Police were in April called to a property on Fairmile Lane, Ottery, where it is thought burglars struck in the early hours of the morning.

The owners believe the stolen property and machinery to be worth in the region of £10,000.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone with information about the burglary, as enquiries are ongoing to identify the culprits.

The owners of the truck have released images of the stolen red pick-up and Nugent trailer in the hope they will be recognised.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property on Fairmile Lane, Ottery St Mary on Friday 21 April, which is believed to have occurred in the early hours of that day.

“It was reported that a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, a trailer, and a number of tools were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify possible suspects.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the area is asked to contact police.

The force spokesman added: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police.”

Report information here or call 101 and quote reference 50230122797.

Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.