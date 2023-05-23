Lifeboat volunteers from Exmouth in the last few days have been called to a help search for a person missing after a boat sunk, help a jet skier in difficulty and to investigate a distress signal.

The Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat crew on Friday morning (May 19) teamed up with Torbay RNLI, taking a casualty plucked from the water to safety and a waiting ambulance, then returning to search the area – when a boat sank off Torquay.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The lifesavers then returned to the scene where they were tasked to commence a wide area parallel track search over several hours at the last known location of the casualty vessel for a second individual who was still missing.

“After extensive coverage of the area by numerous search and rescue assets and other vessels over several hours throughout the afternoon and early evening, with nothing being found HM Coastguard called off the search at about 7pm.”

Later that evening the inshore and all-weather lifeboat crews searched the River Exe to investigate a distress signal, but stood down after nothing was found.

“A thorough search of the River Exe was conducted by both lifeboats and a number of vessels were checked out by the volunteer crews,” the town’s RNLI spokesman said. “Nothing untoward was found and, satisfied that all avenues had been explored and no one was in distress, HM Coastguard stood down both boats.”

And on Sunday evening (May 21) the inshore lifeboat crew launched to a jet ski seen floating in the water off Exmouth.

The lifeboat returned to base after the rider of the jet ski was seen and spoken to by the crew.

The RNLI spokesman said: “It was quickly ascertained that he was not in difficulty, his vessel was in good working order and he required no assistance.”