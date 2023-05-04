When illness thwarted an Ottery man’s London Marathon training, he turned to an Olympic medallist to help him achieve his goal.

Ottery St Mary man Keith Richardson, aged 62, is enjoying the sensation of achieving, not one but three feats running across the finishing line of the London Marathon – studying the medal he just collected, writes Jean Mason.

He was ‘delighted’ to finish the marathon in just under six hours.

“Considering I am 62 and not run for 40-odd years, it surpassed all my expectations and was so, so worth it,” said Keith.

The first achievement was running at all, as approximately six weeks before the race on April 23, Keith, of Exeter Road, Ottery, fell ill with fever just at a critical training time for the race.

He said: “I was told I could not run or train for about two weeks. And this was the time you start tapering down training to be ready for the race.

“I was devastated as I looked at training schedule and realised I could not make it especially the long run just after recovering.”

Keith thought he would get expert advice to find a way of adopting instructions so maybe he could run.

He phoned Liz Yelling, Olympic champion and Commonwealth medallist, who he said was offering on-line help for runners in trouble.

“I explained my situation, she thought for a while, then she said she believed she could help me,” said Keith.

After taking the expert advice, Keith began to feel stronger and was able to set off for his London Marathon adventure.

Arriving in London, he learned he had hit his target of raising £2,000 for Hospice UK, through an online donation page.

After a ‘part-restless’ night on the eve of the big run, Keith turned to meditation to help him relax, before eating a bowl of porridge then catching an early train to Green Park, and the start of the marathon.

He said running the race felt ‘fantastic’, then was ‘overwhelmed for a few minutes’ at taking part in the event.

Pain hit the top of his legs at the 10-mile mark, towards Tower Bridge.

Keith said: “There was not a lot going on here but heading towards Tower Bridge and the Cutty Shark I was starting to feel pain at the top of my thighs.”

Worried he was ‘hitting the wall’ it was the sight of the Cutty Sark that helped push him on.

“I was not ready for the whirlwind of emotion that came, but thinking back now, it was just what I needed,” said Keith.

Leg pain continued to thwart Keith’s efforts, but he pushed on until he met a ‘friendly crowd’ on the home straight, who cheered him on over the last four miles and across the finish line.

Keith said: I felt so bad, energy drained out of me. I slowed down but was determined not to stop, if I did, I would not start again and that would be that.

“I thought most people met their wall before this. but heard since not quite true, can be any time.

“I struggled and struggled to keep going., I was determined not to stop.”

The final mile – a ‘straight slog’ through rain – was completed when Keith was cheered to the finish line by the ‘wonderful’ crowds.

“What a feeling. Indescribable joy,” said Keith.

Waiting at the finish line to welcome him home was fiancé Gaynor, niece Darcey, aged four, and nine-year-old Rupert.