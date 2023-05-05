Street parties are among scores of Coronation celebrations in East Devon and Exeter: Full list of road closures

Street parties, big lunches, and community events – sparking road closures – are taking place in East Devon and Exeter over the weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Devon County Council said more than 70 communities across Devon will be marking the Coronation of Their Majesties, and scores have applied for permission to close streets to hold parties, fun days and galas.

In East Devon, Colyton is hosting a live screening of the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, at St Andrew’s Church, and a party in the park, starting at 6pm.

Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre is holding a Coronation Pooja at Exwick Parish Hall, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Millbrook Village has a Coronation barbecue planned.

Exmouth Rotary has a Coronation special celebration on Monday, May 8, with tickets on sale for AJ’s Big Band.

Road closures confirmed for Coronation parties in East Devon are:

Saturday, May 6

Exmouth: Danby Terrace, South Street

Hemyock: Culmbridge Road

Ottery St Mary: St Mary’s Park

Sunday, May 7

Axminster: Abbey Close

Budleigh Salterton: High Steet

Colaton Raleigh: Brook Lane

Colyton: Church Street

East Budleigh: High Steet

Exmouth: Morton Road, Lyndhurst Road, Phillips Avenue, Rosebery Road, Woodville Road, Elwyn Road, Avondale Road, Oakleigh Road,

Honiton: Willow Walk, Manor Crescent

Newton Poppleford: King Alfred Way

Ottery St Mary: Chineway Gardens, New Steet, Raleigh Road

Sidbury: Church Street

Sidford: Harcombe Lane

Sidmouth: Primley Road, Newlands Close, Ashley Crescent, Manstone Avenue, Barn Hayes, Sid Lane, Connaught Road, High Steet, Fore Street, Esplanade, Station Road, Coburg Road

West Hill: School Lane

Monday, May 8

Exmouth: Park Lane, Lawn Road

In Exeter, the following roads will be closed:

Saturday, May 6

Cambridge Steet, Lower Kings Avenue, Herbert Road, Wellpark Close, Vernon Crescent, Carlton Road

Sunday, May 7

St Annes Road, Edwin Road, Countess Wear Road, Fairfield Road, Dorset Avenue, Stanwey, Aspen Close, South Avenue, Rivermead Road, Whiteway Drive, Waverley Avenue, Pamela Road, Glenmore Road, Tollards Road, St Johns Road, Prospect Park

Monday, May 8

St Leonards Road, Oak Close, Broadfields Road, Matford Avenue, St Johns Road, Prospect Park

HM Lord-Lieutenant, David Fursdon hopes everyone in Devon will celebrate the Coronation, with hundreds of events being planned on the county’s streets and community spaces, ranging from traditional street parties and lunches to live music events, fun-days, and galas.

He said: “The Coronation is a rare event that marks the crowning of our Constitutional Monarch, in this case Charles III. It is also a time of celebration for communities throughout the UK.

“The service itself will look to the future while being rooted in longstanding tradition and pageantry.

“We send our loyal greetings and warmest congratulations to His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on this very special weekend.”

The Lord-Lieutenant’s office has shared a message from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King and Queen.