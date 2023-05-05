Exeter results 2023 – mixed night in the local elections

After a night of counting the city’s results, Labour is still the dominant force on Exeter City Council but experienced a mixed night in the local elections, writes local democracy reporter, Ollie Heptinstall.

For the second year running, it gained a second seat in the former Tory stronghold of Topsham, but lost a seat in St Thomas to former Lib Dem council leader Adrian Fullam.

Meanwhile, in the only other seat to change hands, the Greens won in Newtown and St Leonard’s, which had previously been occupied by an Independent who didn’t seek re-election.

Only a third of the 39-seat council was up for election – in line with the usual cycle.

Labour still holds 25 seats, the same as before the election, although its tally is one down on the 2022 election result due to one of its councillors then becoming an independent.

The Greens are up one to six councillors – now the largest outright opposition party on the council – but they are expected to continue working with the Liberal Democrats as part of the ‘Progressive Group’.

Meanwhile, it was another poor night in Exeter for the Conservatives, who now have just four councillors after losing another in Topsham. However, the party successfully fought off a strong Labour challenge to retain St Loye’s.

And after gaining a seat in St Thomas and defending their existing one in Duryard & St James, the Liberal Democrats now have three councillors.

FULL RESULTS

ALPHINGTON

Yvonne Atkinson (Labour): 1,187 – HOLD

John Bowman (Green): 306

Jamie Horner (Liberal Democrat): 150

Katherine New (Conservatives): 653

DURYARD AND ST JAMES

David Blagden (Labour): 791

Simon Egan (Green): 278

Harry Johnson-Hill (Conservatives): 213

Michael Mitchell (Liberal Democrat): 938 – HOLD

EXWICK

Joanne Giencke (Liberal Democrats): 117

Kayleigh Luscombe (Conservatives): 333

Susannah Patrick (Labour): 1,145 – HOLD

Frankie Rufolo (Independent): 263

Mark Shorto (Green): 268

HEAVITREE

Carol Bennett (Green): 1,308 – HOLD

Alfie Carlisle (Conservatives): 278

Lucy Haigh (Independent): 301

Gemma Rolstone (Labour): 1,020

Rod Ruffle (Liberal Democrat): 100

MINCINGLAKE AND WHIPTON

David Luscombe (Conservatives): 352

Mike Payne (Liberal Democrat): 184

Alex Stephan (Green): 198

Ruth Williams (Labour): 1,191 – HOLD

NEWTOWN AND ST LEONARD’S

Julian Gallie (Conservaties): 213

Andy Ketchin (Green): 1,373 – GAIN FROM IND

Vanessa Newcombe (Liberal Democrat): 104

Carol Whitton (Labour): 1,035

PENNSYLVANIA

Will Aczel (Liberal Democrats): 199

Robert Sheridan (Conservatives): 423

Martyn Snow (Labour): 1,194 – HOLD

Lizzie Woodman (Green): 882

PINHOE

Rory Jack Clark (Liberal Democrat): 183

Ann Barbara Keen (Green): 227

Cynthia Thompson (Conservatives): 778

Mollie Miller (Labour): 1,251 – HOLD

PRIORY

Jane Begley (Labour): 1,062 – HOLD

Ben Hawkes (Conservatives): 469

Joel Stobart (Green): 278

Philip Thomas (Liberal Democrat): 237

ST DAVID’S

George Baker (Conservatives): 230

Diana Moore (Green): 1,322 – HOLD

Andrew Soper (Liberal Democrats): 85

Ellen Miriam Stuart (Labour): 752

ST LOYE’S

Jake Bonetta (Labour): 980

Phil Brock (Liberal Democrat): 164

Alison Sheridan (Conservatives): 1,127 – HOLD

Jack Vickers (Green): 189

ST THOMAS

Ashley Carr (Conservatives): 167

Deborah Darling (Labour): 1,109

Adrian Fullam (Liberal Democrats): 1,217 – GAIN FROM LAB

Natasha Jane Hannaford (Reform UK): 57

Johanna Korndorfer (Green): 210

TOPSHAM

Christine Campion (Liberal Democrat): 230

Jonathan Mills (Green): 259

Rob Newby (Conservatives): 1,098

Matthew Williams (Labour): 1,394 – GAIN FROM CON

Total turnout: 36 per cent