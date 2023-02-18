UPDATE: Exmouth man arrested in connection with Exeter murder investigation after woman dies at Ludwell Valley Park

Police have arrested an Exmouth man in connection with a murder investigation following the death of a woman at Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in the Wonford area of the city at around 4pm this afternoon (Saturday, February 18).

A local woman aged in her 70s was pronounced as dead at the scene.

Detectives earlier this evening issued an image of a man they wanted to identify in connection wth the investigation.

A suspect aged in his 30s was sunsequently arrested in Exeter High Street. Our thoughts are with the family and the loved-ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time…

A force spokesperson said tonight: “Police have this evening arrested a man in connection to a murder in Exeter.

“Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February following reports of a woman having been seriously assaulted in Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area.

“Emergency services attended, but a local woman in her 70s was declared deceased at the scene; her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Following a police appeal, a man in his 30s from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed officers outside the Yorkshire Building Society in Exeter High Street, just after 9.30pm this evening.”

Superintendent Tom Holmes added: “Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues.

“Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter.

“A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place. We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence.”

Supt Holmes added: “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information. It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately.

“If you have yet to have spoken to us and have information that relates to this investigation, please call 999 quoting log number 600 18 February.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the loved-ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time.” More Exeter news here