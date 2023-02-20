Exmouth man, 30, is charged with murdering a 74-year-old woman in a park in Exeter

An Exmouth man charged with the murder of a pensioner in an Exeter park will appear in court on Monday (February 20).

Cameron Davis, aged 30 of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged in connection to the death of Lorna England, aged 74, in Ludwell Valley Park on Saturday afternoon (February 18).

Detectives investigating the woman’s death are appealing for witnesses, information, dashcam and CCTV footage from the Wonford area of the city.

Police were called to the Wonford area of Ludwell Valley Park following reports of an assault.

Pensioner Lorrna England, from Southbrook Road – a quiet residential area that runs adjacent to the valley park – died at the scene.

Cameron Davis was arrested in the city centre on Saturday evening.

Police announced on Monday morning he had been charged with murder.

Davis has been held on remand and is expected to appear in court before magistrates today.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police have charged a man in connection to a death of a women in Exeter over the weekend.

“Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February following reports of an assault in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

“Lorna England, aged 74 from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene.

“Cameron Davis aged 30 of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder. He is being held in remand and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 20 February.”

Police have created a Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page as part of the investigation into this incident.

It allows members of the public who may have information to directly send any large files, such as doorbell, CCTV and dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to report information through the dedicated portal, under Operation Finnart.

