Police have launched a murder investigation over the death of a woman in her 70s in the Wonford area of Exeter today (Saturday, February 18).

Detectives tonight released an image of a man they wanted to urgently find in connection with the probe. UPDATE 10.10pm – Police say a man has now been arrested in connection with the investigation…STORY HERE.

Emergency services were called to Ludwell Valley Park at around 4pm following reports of a serious assault.

A local woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Tom Holmes said: “Cordons are in place including at Wonford Sports Centre and police units remain in the area. At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is under way.”

A force spokesperson said: “Devon and Cornwall police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Exeter today.

“Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday, February 18, following reports of a woman having been seriously assaulted in Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of Exeter.

“Emergency services attended, but a local woman in her 70s was declared deceased at the scene; her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Police are appealing for information and would like to speak with you if you were in the Wonford area this afternoon.”

More Exeter news here