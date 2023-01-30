Police name a man from Exeter who died from a stab wound after an ‘altercation’ in the city centre

An Exeter man who died from a stab wound in the city centre has been named by police as Stephen Cook, aged 45.

The dad-of-two, known locally for highlighting the plight of homelessness after he lived on the streets, died from a stab wound in Exeter city centre on Saturday night (January 28) in what police are calling an ‘altercation’.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and a suspect from Dorset remains in police custody, after Stephen died in hospital from his injuries following an incident in Sidwell Street at around 8.10pm.

Police said a 19-year-old from Christchurch, Bournemouth, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth, who had been arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on police bail to return on Thursday, April 27.

A 19-year-old of no fixed abode who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action in relation to the matter. He was further arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail to report back on Thursday, April 27.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would be carrying out enquiries in Exeter as officers pieced together the events leading up Stephen’s death.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and residents should expect to see continuing police activity in Exeter connected to this investigation over the coming week.”

She added: “In the light of the ongoing investigation we would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances of this case on social media.”

The Sidwell Street area was cordoned off to the public until the early hours of Monday morning (January 30).

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, has information, dashcam, or CCTV footage.

Floral tributes and soft toys have been laid outside a Sidwell Street shop following Stephen’s death.

A police spokesperson said: “A murder investigation was launched after police were called to an altercation in Sidwell Street, Exeter, at around 8.10pm on Saturday 28 January.

“Officers and paramedics attended, and a man was found having suffered a stab wound.

“He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

“Police cordons in Sidwell Street were lifted at around 2.30am on Monday 30 January.”

Report any information here.