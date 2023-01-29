Police launch murder investigation after man dies following ‘altercation’ in Exeter city centre

Police say they have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s died following an ‘altercation’ in Exeter city centre.

Emergency services were called to Sidwell Street at around 8.10pm on Saturday, January 28.

Officers have this afternoon confirmed that a man who suffered a chest wound died in hospital from his injuries.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A further two people, from Exmouth and Exeter respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police are appealing for information and officers remain at the scene.

A force spokesperson said this afternoon: “Police were called to a report of an altercation in Sidwell Street, Exeter, at around 8.10pm on Saturday, January 28.

“Officers and paramedics attended and a man aged in his 40s was found having suffered a chest wound.

“He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. His next-of-kin have been informed.

“Two men, both aged 19, one from Christchurch, Dorset, and the other of no fixed abode, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“All four remain in police custody at this time

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)."