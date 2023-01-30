Birthday celebrations will be held by Axminster Repair Café when it holds a fix-it event to mark its third anniversary on Saturday (February 4).

Repair café volunteers will meet at Axminster Guildhall from 10am until 1pm, celebrating the group’s 19th event and inviting people to bring in their broken possessions for fixing.

Jemma Moran, Axminster Repair Café volunteer, said: “We’ve been busy fixing broken household items now since February 2020.

“Our monthly events are always a lot of fun. Our volunteers do such a good job helping people save money but also saving items from going to waste.”

She added: “From toasters that refuse to pop up to shirts missing a button, we can help with a range of items.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer Axminster the chance to get involved and we look forward to seeing as many faces as possible on Saturday 4 February.”

The aim of the repair cafe is to fix as many broken, worn and once-useful things as possible and save them from landfill.

Visitors can also enjoy a chat over a cup of coffee and bacon roll or slice of cake.

The group relies on its volunteers to help at the monthly sessions and is keen to hear from those with skills in needlework, electrics, woodwork, or other areas.

A spokesperson for Axminster Repair Café said: “Repair cafés are community events where skilled volunteer repairers donate their time to help members of their local community fix broken household objects.

“After a successful launch back in February 2020, the group has helped fix hundreds of items.”

They added: “More and more people are choosing repair and reuse instead of discarding or buying new.

“All sorts of items will be repaired at this event for a small, voluntary donation.

“These are often items which people may not be able to afford to get fixed, or not sure how to do it themselves, and are brought back to life and saved from the bin.”

To become a volunteer mender at future events, email: axerepaircafe@gmail.com