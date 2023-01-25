Driver trapped in an overturned car in a lane near Axminster is rescued by East Devon and Dorset fire crews

Firefighters from East Devon and Dorset rescued a casualty trapped in an overturned car near Axminster on Wednesday morning (January 25).

The emergency services were called to Uphay Lane, between Membury and Axminster, at around 8am to a crash involving one car.

The ‘shaken’ driver was checked over at the scene by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment.

Firefighters accessed the vehicle through the boot and rear window then made space for the casualty to be freed to a waiting ambulance.

East Devon fire crews urged motorists to take extra care on roads during icy conditions, saying they were ‘still very slippery’.

An Axminster Fire Station spokesperson said: “This vehicle was only being driven slowly when it hit some ice. The driver is ok but shaken up.”

Firefighters from Axminster, Colyton and Charmouth fire stations were called to the scene after fire control received a call from the ambulance service.

When the crews arrived they confirmed a single car collision, with the vehicle on its side and one person trapped inside.

The fire station spokesperson said: “Crews immediately stabilised the vehicle and gained access through the tailgate to commit one member of crew as a casualty carer into the vehicle.

“As more crew arrived on scene to assist, we were able to create more space in the vehicle to allow a better assessment of the casualty and their entrapment.

“Crews managed to move the driver’s seat back with the assistance of the casualty in the vehicle and fortunately this allowed enough space for the casualty to be safely removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire crew.”

The fire station spokesperson added: “Once the casualty had been removed from the vehicle, they were led to the awaiting ambulance for triage.

“Crews worked to make the vehicle safe and the scene was left in the hands of police to await recovery of the vehicle.”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said crews were called to Four Cross, Axminster, to help a driver ‘medically-trapped’ in a car.

A DSFRS spokesperson said: “Fire control received a call from ambulance requesting our attendance at a single vehicle road traffic collision on its side near to Four Cross, Axminster.

“Control mobilised two appliances from Axminster and Colyton along with a supporting officer.

“Charmouth was also mobilised for extra stabilisation equipment due to the vehicle being on its side.

“On arrival, crews confirmed one casualty was still within the vehicle due to being medically trapped.

“Crews gained access to the casualty by enter the vehicle through the tailgate.

“Once the ambulance was on scene and assessed the casualty, crews assisted the casualty out of the vehicle and left them in the hands of the ambulance.

“Crews handed the incident over to police while awaiting recovery.”

Police said the road was closed for around two hours, until the car was taken away, reopening shortly after 10am.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Uphay Lane, near Axminster, just after 8am on Wednesday, 25 January, to reports of a one-vehicle collision.

“Officers found one car on its side, with the driver trapped inside.

“The fire and ambulance services also attended.

“The driver was freed and checked over by ambulance staff at the scene, but did not need hospital treatment.

“The vehicle was recovered and the road clear at 10.10am.”