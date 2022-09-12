Public screenings of the Queen’s funeral to be held at locations in Exeter

Public screenings of the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at several locations in Exeter.

Around a million mourners are expected to head to London to line the route and pay their respects as the Queen’s funeral cortege passes on its way to Westminster Abbey, prompting public screenings to be held in towns and cities across the UK.

In Exeter, the Queen’s funeral will be shown on a large screen at Northernhay Gardens, in the city centre, Exeter City Football Club, at St James Park Stadium Way, and Sandy Park conference centre, in Sandy Park Way.

An Exeter City Council spokesman said: “The state funeral for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be screened at Exeter’s Northernhay Gardens and at other locations in the city on Monday 19 September.

“The state funeral will be shown on a large screen in Northernhay Gardens and the public are welcome to attend.

“As capacity is limited, attendance will be on a first come, first serve basis.

“The funeral will also be shown at Exeter City Football Club and at the Conference Centre at Sandy Park.”

The council spokesman said entry to Northernhay Gardens will be from the Queen Street entrance only, from 9am.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, on Thursday, September 8. At around 12.30pm the UK was told of the Queen’s ill-health when Buckingham Palace released a statement.

It said: “Following further evaluation this morning. The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Soon after, members of the Royal family arrived at the Balmoral estate to be at the Queen’s side.

Then the news came from the Palace that the Queen had died ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral that afternoon.

A statement followed from His Majesty King Charles, at the time of the Queen’s death.

He said: “The death of my beloved Mother, her Majesty the Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”