Police called to rave at East Devon beauty spot find scores of revellers and vehicles

Police called to rave at an East Devon beauty spot in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 11) were met with loud music, scores of vehicles and around 100 revellers.

Officers were called to Woodbury Common, near Exmouth, in East Devon, at around 1.30am after receiving reports of what police described as an ‘unlicensed music event’ near the Uphams plantation area of the common, close to Four Firs car park and the Yettington Road.

Party organisers agreed to turn down the tunes and leave the area in the morning.

Police stayed at the scene until the morning and checked revellers were fit to drive, and vehicles were legal and roadworthy.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the party ‘wound down’ late on Sunday morning and the area was cleared at around lunchtime.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Reports relating to an unlicensed music event taking place in Woodbury Common were received at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 September.

“A unit attended and around 20-30 vehicles were in the area and around 100 people in attendance.

“Officers spoke with the organisers who agreed to reduce the volume and agreed to leave the area in the morning.”

The police spokesman added: “Officers stayed on the scene to ensure all who were driving were fit to do so, and vehicles roadworthy with appropriate taxed, insured and MOTs.”

Around 30 vehicles were parked near a walking track, yards from a pedestrian gate leading onto the common, off the Four Firs car park.

Sunday morning dog walkers reported hearing loud music blaring out from the gathering of vehicles.