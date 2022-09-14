Police arrest five men from West Midlands after £150,000-worth of bikes are stolen from Exeter business

Police have arrested five men from the West Midlands in connection with the theft of £150,000-worth of bikes from an Exeter business.

Detectives are investigating a ‘substantial’ burglary at The Bike Shed Outta-Town, in Honiton Road, overnight between Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5.

Some 38 high-quality and high-value bicycles – with a combined six-figure value – have been confirmed as missing.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale…

They include several rare and valuable bikes such as a medium-sized Santa Cruz Heckler Carbon S Spec in maritime grey.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said today: “In response to the investigation including numerous enquiries, detectives conducted a day of action on Monday, September 12, with assistance from West Midlands Police.

“As a result of the action, five men aged 39, 38, 34, and two 28-year-olds, all from the West Midlands, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“The men have since been released on bail with conditions while further enquiries are carried out.

“Officers are still appealing for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale.”

Other stolen bikes of note include:

A Cube Stereo 140 Team, grey and olive, size X-small;

Cube Reaction EXC 750, grey and red, size XX-large;

Bianchi E-Omnia FXXT, blue, size medium;

Forme Lathkill, green, size small;

Liv Embolden E+1, metal, size medium;

Trek Allant+ 5 Lowstep, grey, size small.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information or dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with enquiries, can contact police online here or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/081847/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.