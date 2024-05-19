Police crackdown on rural crime in East Devon with property marking farm visits

Police in Honiton have been visiting farms in East Devon marking property in a bid to crackdown on rural crime.

The Honiton neighbourhood police team recently marked agricultural machinery and a host of other items with the aim of preventing theft.

The marked items are listed on a database with the aim of reuniting farmers with any stolen property.

The officers visited farms and smallholdings in rural areas, including Dunkeswell and Gittisham, in a bid to raise awareness of rural crime.

The property marking drive was the result of reports of thefts from farms and workshops across East Devon, said police.

The force said it plans to hold more rural property marking and crime awareness events in East Devon.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The property marking involves a solution being applied to vehicles such as tractors and other assets of value.

“Those marked items are then registered on a secure property database.

“This affords an enhanced layer of protection and means that if the vehicle or other valuable item is stolen and recovered it may assist with detection purposes.

“It may be identified and hopefully reunited with its owner.”

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Craig Amarilli said: “The Honiton neighbourhood team are conducting a visible presence in the rural community to offer reassurance and crime prevention.

“The aim is to improve connectivity with the rural communities and provide education to users of our beautiful countryside.”

PC Clarke Orchard, from the Devon and Cornwall Police rural crime team, said: “The Honiton team have highlighted other potential victims of theft in their area and we will look to replicate the same level of engagement in the near future.

“This type of initiative is good, positive rural community engagement and I would like to highlight the excellent efforts by the Honiton police team so far.”

Police will be attending the Axe Vale Show, Axminster, in June, and the Honiton Show in August.