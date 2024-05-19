‘Proud’ Exeter Lord Mayor is elected for a second year

A cancer charity dedicated to helping patients across Devon has again won the support of the Lord Mayor of Exeter, who has been elected for a second year.

Exeter’s longest-serving Councillor will serve a second term as the city’s Lord Mayor, writes local democracy reporter Guy Henderson.

Cllr Kevin Mitchell (Lib Dem, Duryard and St James) was first elected to the city council in 2003, and is officially its ‘senior citizen’.

He said he was extremely proud to be nominated for a second year.

He was nominated by Cllr Laura Wright (Lab, St Thomas), who said: “He has been an excellent ambassador for the city, and has done his job with huge enthusiasm and enjoyment.”

She said his work with local community groups had been invaluable, and added: “The importance of this work cannot be underestimated.”

Cllr Mitchell declared himself duly elected, and said the Force Cancer Charity would be his chosen charity for a second year, having raised between £15,000 and £20,000 so far.

Cllr Paul Knott (Lab, Exwick) will be the Deputy Lord Mayor for the year.

Cllr Mitchell said it was important to have a mayoral team from different political parties.

“It reinforces the non-political nature of the mayoralty within our great city,” he said.

Outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor Tess Read (Green, St David’s) thanked the people who had supported her during the year and signed off with a song – So Long, Farewell from The Sound of Music.

Cllr Phil Bialyk (Lab, Exwick) will continue as leader of the council, with Cllr Wright as his deputy.