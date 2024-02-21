Thursday, February 22
Billy Ocean, B*Witched and Reef head for East Devon as Honiton music festival announces its 2024 line-up

The Festival on the Hills is returning to Honiton, with Billy Ocean, left, Reef, middle, and B*Witched, right, announced as headliners. Photos: with permission.

Musical giant Billy Ocean, popular girl band B*Witched and rock band Reef are heading for East Devon when the Festival on the Hills returns to Honiton Showground, May 30 – June 1.

Tickets for the event – now in its fourth year- are now on sale, with festival organisers promising an ‘unforgettable experience, blending top-tier musical talent with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere’.

Headlining this year’s festival are Billy Ocean, B*Witched, Reef, DJ Sash, plus Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes, with a DJ set, Hermes House Band, Tunde Baiyewu, of The Lighthouse Family, Nathan Carter, and Faith Louise.

The full festival line-up

Local talent being showcased at the festival has been announced as including The Leggomen, Not the Cowboys, Scott Phillips, Stillyano, and Hole Tripper.

Festival goers can also expect a funfair, trade stands, circus acts, workshops, and food stalls catering to every taste.

Billy Ocean is one of the festival headliners.
Photo: with permission.

B*Witched have been announced to perform.
Photo: with permission.

Reef are coming to Honiton for the Festival on the Hills.
Photo: with permission.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “As one of the fastest growing festivals in Devon, Festival On The Hills promises an unforgettable experience, blending top-tier musical talent with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.”

She added: “Festival-goers can expect a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere, where they’re encouraged to embrace their inner child, immerse themselves in the music, and connect with fellow attendees.”

  • For more information, camping details, and to book tickets, see here.

