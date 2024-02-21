Billy Ocean, B*Witched and Reef head for East Devon as Honiton music festival announces its 2024 line-up

Musical giant Billy Ocean, popular girl band B*Witched and rock band Reef are heading for East Devon when the Festival on the Hills returns to Honiton Showground, May 30 – June 1.

Tickets for the event – now in its fourth year- are now on sale, with festival organisers promising an ‘unforgettable experience, blending top-tier musical talent with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere’.

Headlining this year’s festival are Billy Ocean, B*Witched, Reef, DJ Sash, plus Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes, with a DJ set, Hermes House Band, Tunde Baiyewu, of The Lighthouse Family, Nathan Carter, and Faith Louise.

Local talent being showcased at the festival has been announced as including The Leggomen, Not the Cowboys, Scott Phillips, Stillyano, and Hole Tripper.

Festival goers can also expect a funfair, trade stands, circus acts, workshops, and food stalls catering to every taste.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “As one of the fastest growing festivals in Devon, Festival On The Hills promises an unforgettable experience, blending top-tier musical talent with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.”

She added: “Festival-goers can expect a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere, where they’re encouraged to embrace their inner child, immerse themselves in the music, and connect with fellow attendees.”

For more information, camping details, and to book tickets, see here.