East Devon playparks get a facelift – Budleigh, Exmouth, Beer and Honiton revamps are expected to be finished before the summer

Work to update five play parks across East Devon, expected to start this week, is set to be finished in time for the summer.

Kids’ play areas are being updated at Budleigh Salterton, Beer, Exmouth and Honiton as part of a £400,000 East Devon-wide revamp by the district council.

East Devon District Council has released artist impressions of how the parks will look once they have been finished.

Weather depending, the start dates for each park have been announced:

Lime Kiln, Budleigh Salterton – February 19.

Jubilee, Beer – February 19.

Ashfield Close, Exmouth – March 4.

Jerrard Close, Honiton – March 4.

Palegate Close, Honiton – April 2.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder coast, country, and environment, said: “It is fantastic to be able to announce there will be five new playparks across the district well before the summer.

“The designs look so exciting, featuring seaside themes – giving a nod to our coast – we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying them.

“We will be starting at Budleigh Salterton were there will be a toddler and junior area with some lovely climbing frames.”

He added: “At Beer, there is a pirate themed area with a slide and a ship climbing frame – although it wasn’t possible to include a swing, we’ve selected the designs that provide the most play value, and that reduce environmental impact through recycled materials.

“We are confident local children and visitors alike will love the new facilities.”

EDDC said the play equipment planned for each park had been designed with the help of town and parish councils ‘acting as community representatives to outline what they think residents would like’.

The district council said European Standards prevented the installation of a swing at Beer, ‘due to the space required’.