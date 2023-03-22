Cash seized from criminals by police has been used to boost young West Hill Wasps footballers.

The community-based club successfully applied to Devon and Cornwall Police for £1,717 from the Proceeds Of Crime Act to pay for a new goal.

It puts on training, activities and matches for around 150 children aged between six and 18 every week.

West Hill Wasps Junior Football Team coach Allen Morgan said: “We applied for the funds to help us get better team equipment and we are so grateful it has been approved – this is great news for the club.

“It’s good that confiscated drug dealers’ money is now being put back into the community and that they won’t see the benefit of it.”

Under the Proceeds Of Crime Act 2002 (POCA), police can apply to seize assets from convicted criminals in certain cases and the funds can be distributed by forces to their communities.

POCA is used for good causes and local initiatives.

Neighbourhood police teams across Devon and Cornwall are encouraged to engage with their local community groups and find possible organisations who may benefit from a financial boost.

In some instances, the money may be used to help those who may be vulnerable or may wish to take part in activities to prevent crime or help divert someone else from getting into trouble and making the wrong life choices.

Superintendent Antony Hart, policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, added: “The aim of the grant making is to help build thriving communities.

“We support core costs, new or continuing projects and one-off initiatives. I am very pleased that West Hill Wasps have received the funds and I wish the team success in the future.”

