Four independent East Devon councillors switch to stand as Liberal Democrats at next election

A quartet of independent East Devon district councillors – including the authority’s leader – will stand as Liberal Democrat candidates at elections in May.

Councillors Paul Arnott, Nick Hookway, Geoff Jung and Marianne Rixson have announced they are to switch allegiance.

All sit on East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) ruling cabinet, writes Local Democracy reporter Rob Kershaw.

Cllr Arnott, who is EDDC leader, represents the Coly Valley. Cllr Hookway is ward member for Exmouth Littleham, Cllr Jung Woodbury and Lympstone, and Cllr Rixson represents Sidmouth/Sidford.

Members from The Green Party, Liberal Democrats and Independent East Devon Alliance (EDA) joined forces in 2020 to form the Democratic Alliance – at the time the largest political group on the council.

The Democratic Alliance today has 22 councillors – as do the Conservatives.

A spokesperson said on behalf of the four councillors: “For the last three years, we have been proud to be part of the Democratic Alliance leading the council as Independent, Lib Dem and Green councillors.

“Under this administration, East Devon is the only district council in Devon to balance its books without major borrowing from reserves.

“Together we led the district through Covid-19, supporting thousands of individuals and businesses. We kept our leisure centres open. We made huge strides in environmental protection, from new projects to sea defences, and created new economic strategies around tourism and culture.

“We have invested sustainably in the economic powerhouse in the west end of the district which will lead to more than 1,000 new jobs. We dealt with toilet and car park legacy issues which were ignored by the Tories for more than a decade.

“We believe that this democratic alliance of the last three years is the sustainable future for East Devon.

“The historic election victory of Richard Foord MP last summer was a watershed moment.

“In order to grow a progressive, centrist East Devon – with homes, the environment and economic growth at its heart – we believe that by standing as Lib Dems we can help guarantee this for the future.”

Liberal Democrat Cllr Eileen Wragg, ward member for Exmouth Town, said she was ‘delighted’ by the move.

She added: “Councillors Arnott, Jung, Hookway and Rixson all have special responsibilities and with their experience and expertise will help influence Westminster through MP Richard Foord in giving East Devon a voice to be heard.”

Mr Food is the MP for Tiverton and Honiton. Tory Simon Jupp is MP for the East Devon constituency.

Opposition Conservative leader Cllr Philip Skinner said that Covid support came from his party in Westminster and queried the independents’ decision to align themselves with a political party.

“I find it incredible that the whole EDA mantra from its inception was its distance from mainstream politics,” he said.

“So how strange that four cabinet members have decided to move into mainstream politics.”