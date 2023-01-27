Family-run bar in Honiton closes for good after the cost-of-living crisis hits trade

A family-run bar in Honiton has been forced to close its doors for good after three years following a period of ‘especially-difficult’ trading.

Bruv’s Bar, in Honiton High Street, opened its doors for the first time in September 2019 when the Hagon family – Jim, his wife Sharon, son Reece, daughter Shannon and Reece’s wife, Lauren – decided to ‘inject something new into the town’.

The family-run business has announced it would permanently close on Saturday, January 22 – a move prompted by the cost-of-living crisis resulting in ‘continued uncertainty and a quiet festive period’.

Announcing the closure on the bar’s Facebook page, the owners said the decision to call last orders for the final time had been taken with a ‘heavy heart’.

Bruv’s Bar owners, who held farewell drinks to mark the business’s final weekend, thanked its staff and customers for supporting the venture over the last three years, saying the memories made would ‘last a lifetime’.

A spokesperson for Bruv’s Bar wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you we will be closing our doors for good on Sunday 22nd January.

“The last 18 months of trading have been especially difficult with the continued uncertainty and a quiet festive period, despite our best efforts.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all our lovely customers that have eaten, drank and been merry here with us at the bar – we have had some amazing times and memories that will last a lifetime.”

They added: “To all our staff past and present, behind the scenes, thank you for working tirelessly for trying to keep us going.

“Thanks to all of you who became a part of our Bruv’s Bar family. We will miss you.”

Bruv’s Bar launched at the end of September 2019 after a revamp of the former Bar 102, in Honiton High Street.

A year after launching, the business employed 14 local people compared to eight when it first opened.

In September 2020 the Hagon family held a party to celebrate the bar’s first birthday, which became ‘emotional’ as they looked back over the year.

A year after opening, the business employed 14 local people compared to eight when it first opened.

The bar earned its name from Jim ‘Bruv’ Hagon, who is well-known for calling everyone ‘bruv’.