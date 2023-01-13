Police appeal for witnesses after a man dies in a crash on the A30 dual carriageway at Honiton

Police investigating how a man died in a crash on the dual carriageway at Honiton are appealing for witnesses as they try to find his next of kin.

The emergency services were called to the A30 near the Turks Head junction of Honiton at around 7am on Thursday (January 12) after a crash involving a van, HGV lorry and pedestrian on the eastbound carriageway, near the turn-off to the town.

Police said a man died at the scene, prompting an appeal to hear from anyone who may have seen a male in dark clothing in the area prior to the crash.

A section of dual carriageway was closed for several hours in both directions, reopening in the evening, while forensic officers examined the crash scene and the vehicles were removed.

Police said the crash involved a white panel van, a heavy goods lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage, or to hear from anyone who saw the crash or spotted a man in dark clothing in the area near the dual carriageway.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A30 at Honiton on Thursday 12 January are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Emergency services were notified of a road traffic collision involving a white panel van, a blue and white heavy goods vehicle, and a pedestrian on the eastbound carriageway of the A30, near the Turks Head junction, Honiton, at around 7am.

“A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

They added: “Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate the next of kin.”

Devon and Cornwall Police, South West Ambulance Service paramedics, and officers from National Highways attended.

The police spokesperson said: “The road was closed in both directions to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out and for the recovery of the vehicles.

“It was reopened at around 5.30pm.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses in the area that may have seen a male in dark clothing or may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.”

If you have information to help police, report it online or call 101 and quote log 128 of January 12.