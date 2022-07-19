An £11.2million bid for ‘levelling up’ cash to boost the Axe Valley and improve Seaton seafront has won the backing of newly-elected MP for Tiverton and Honiton Richard Foord.

Mr Foord says Government funding for major infrastructure projects could help ‘spruce up’ the East Devon town and ‘create a swathe of new office and industrial space for local businesses’.

Liberal Democrat Mr Foord has also backed a bid for a planned Cullompton relief road in Mid Devon that could cost £28million.

Respective district councils in both areas are behind the schemes and have bid for Whitehall money.

East Devon’s £11.2million project aims to develop the Axe Valley, with specific focus on improving Seaton seafront and the development of new office and work spaces.

If successful, the council will contribute a further £4million towards the total estimated cost of £15.5 million.

Mr Foord said: “The proposals put forward will build the much-needed Cullompton relief road, spruce up the seafront at Seaton, and create a swathe of new office and industrial space for local businesses.”

He added: “Our communities have been taken for granted for too long and are crying out for investment.

“You cannot level up the UK without investing in rural areas.

“That’s why I am pleased to give my full backing to both East Devon and Mid Devon’s bids for levelling up funding.”

The Conservatives have previously rejected claims of underfunding, saying the Government is ‘delivering for people in Tiverton and Honiton and across the whole South West’.

Tory East Devon MP Simon Jupp is supporting a separate levelling-up bid to extend Exmouth’s Dinan Way – a project being led by Devon County Council.

The Government is expected to announce the successful bids in October.