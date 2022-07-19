Exmouth schoolchildren have seen rubbish they collected during a beach clean turned into a bench made entirely of recycled plastic.

Youngsters at Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School have been gifted the seat crafted out of discarded bottles, drums, crates and nets.

Headteacher Emma Jones said: “We are delighted with our wonderful new bench and grateful to the Ocean Recovery Project for donating it to our school.

“We are very proud of the efforts our Year Five children made during their beach clean and it is wonderful that some of the waste they collected has been reused to create something useful and that can be enjoyed by the whole school.

“Our children are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of plastic on our environment and are keen to make a difference both at home and school.”

The plastic collected by children was sent to Devon Contract Waste which mixed it with other recycled items and created the bench.

It is all part of the Waste Education Programme developed by Devon County Council (DCC) and Resource Futures and helped by Keep Britain Tidy’s Ocean Recovery Project.

Councillor Andrea Davis, DCC cabinet member for climate change, environment and transportation, said: “Discarded plastic damages the environment, pollutes the sea and endangers wildlife, that’s why it’s important that through the Waste Education Programme children learn about the damaging impact plastic can have.

“This bench will act as a physical reminder for the students of their day spent collecting litter, and as a big thank you for their efforts.”