Thieves have used a chainsaw to steal several animal head sculptures that were on display around a farm shop walking trail in East Devon.

Police keen to trace the nine animal head sculptures cut from their outdoor wooden plinths at Darts Farm, in Clyst St George, East Devon, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The force has released a gallery of images of the stolen sculptures, which were believed to have been cut off sometime between Sunday, July 7 and the following day, July 8.

The stolen sculptures of animal heads include a lion, barn owl, wolf and rhino.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the theft of a number of sculptures taken from Darts Farm Shopping Village near Exeter have released pictures of the stolen items.

“It has been reported that nine animal head sculptures were removed from their stands using a chainsaw and then stolen between Sunday 7 July and Monday 8 July.

“The sculptures had been situated along the walking trail area and officers are now turning to the public for help.”

If you have information to help the police investigation, call 101 or report it through the force website, quoting reference 50240168225.