East Devon burglary prompts police to appeal for information by releasing CCTV images of two men and a van

Police investigating a burglary in East Devon have released CCTV images of two men they believe can help with the enquiries.

Images released by police show a silver – or grey – Ford transit van, with cloned registration plates, and two men, wearing hats, gloves, and facemasks.

Police said a break-in at a property at Monkton, near Honiton, in East Devon, took place at around 2.30pm on Thursday, November 2.

Anyone who can identify the two men pictured, is urged to contact the police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a burglary in the East Devon area have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“The break-in happened at a property in Monkton, near Honiton, at around 2.30pm on Thursday 2 November.

“Detectives would like to identify the two men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Officers are also seeking information over a silver or grey Ford Transit van, also pictured, displaying cloned registration plates which was seen in the area at the time.”

If you have information to help, report it on the police website, or call 101, and quote reference 50230290284.