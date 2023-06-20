Tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were seized in Honiton on Monday morning (June 19) when police followed a tip-off and carried out a raid in the hunt for fake products.

Officers from East Devon teamed up with Trading Standards to search a premises under Section 23 of Misuse of Drugs Act after concerns were raised by the public.

During the raid, police uncovered a ‘hide’ where counterfeit products had been stashed.

‘Illegal’ tobacco, cigarettes, and vapes were seized from the premises, they said.

Police said the probe has been handed over to Trading Standards for further investigation.

Specialist dogs were used in the search of the property, trained to sniff out tobacco, drugs and cash.

Neighbourhood police urged anyone with information into illegal activity in East Devon to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the East Devon rural police team said: “This was a joint operation completed with Trading Standards who enlisted the help of their very talented tobacco, cash, and drug dogs.

“During our search of the premises, a hide was discovered that had been manufactured to store counterfeit products. Illegal tobacco, cigarettes, and vapes were seized from the premises.

“Trading Standards will now continue their investigation into the premises and all the relevant agencies have been informed of our findings.”

Officers from East Devon neighbourhood policing teams executed a warrant in New Street, in Honiton, authorised under Section 23 of Misuse of Drugs Act, ‘following concerns that were raised by the public’.

The East Devon rural police team spokesperson said: “Intelligence is invaluable to the police, and without it we would be unable to conduct this sort of proactive work.

“It helps to prevent and detect crime, while ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community.

“You may think that information will not be useful but it may be the final missing piece to the puzzle.”

Trading Standards has been approached for a comment.

If you suspect illegal activity or in your area report it via 101 online, or by phone. Or anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.