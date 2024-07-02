Police appeal for witnesses after woman, 82, is injured in a car crash in East Devon

An 82-year-old injured woman was taken to hospital after being freed from a car crash in East Devon over the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to what they have described as a ‘serious collision’ in Branscombe, East Devon, where a Toyota Yarris being driven by the pensioner was on Saturday afternoon (June 29) involved in a crash with a tree on the A3052 road.

The woman driving the car was rescued from the vehicle by the fire service, police said.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who may have information about the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while police examined the crash scene, and the car was collected.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers are seeking witnesses to a single car collision in Branscombe which left a woman injured.

“Emergency services were called at 2.40pm on Saturday 29 June after a Toyota Yaris left the A3052 and collided with a tree.

“The driver, an 82-year-old woman, was extracted from her car by the fire service before being taken to hospital for treatment.”

The police added: “The A3052 was closed for three-and-a-half hours while an investigation of the scene took place and the car was recovered.”

If you can help police with information, report it online or call 101, quoting log 516 of 29 June.