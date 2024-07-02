The district council has blamed a printing contractor ‘mistake’ for resulting in scores of East Devon residents failing to receive polling cards.
East Devon District Council (EDDC) on Monday (July 1) apologised to residents left without polling cards ahead of Thursday’s General Election (July 4).
EDDC said it was ‘doing all it can’ to make sure East Devon residents affected can still vote.
The district council said polling cards were sent out by first class post on Monday (July 1) to those still waiting.
An EDDC spokesman said: “East Devon District Council has become aware that many residents did not receive polling cards. This was due to an error made by an external printing contractor.
“The contractor has apologised to the council for the mistake, and they will be sending out polling cards for those affected by first class post today [Monday, July 1]. “
The spokesman added: “The council would like to say sorry for any inconvenience caused by this error.
“EDDC is doing all it can to make sure that voters across East Devon can have their say in the General Election on Thursday, 4 July.
“We want to remind people that they do not need to bring a polling card with them to vote, but will need a valid form of official photo ID.”
EDDC said the parishes and wards affected are:
- All Saints
- Awliscombe
- Axminster
- Axminster (Raymonds Hill)
- Axminster (Weycroft)
- Axmouth
- Aylesbeare
- Beer
- Beer Road
- Bradninch (Rural Ward)
- Branscombe
- Broadhembury
- Buckerell
- Butterleigh
- Chardstock
- Colyford
- Colyton – Colyton
- Combe Raleigh
- Combpyne Rousdon
- Cotleigh
- Cullompton (Padbrook Ward)
- Cullompton (St Andrews Ward)
- Cullompton (Vale Ward)
- Dalwood
- Dunkeswell
- Farway
- Feniton
- Gittisham Vale
- Gittisham Village
- Hawkchurch
- Honiton St Michael`s (West)
- Honiton St. Michael`s (Town)
- Honiton St. Paul`s
- Kentisbeare
- Kentisbeare (Blackborough)
- Kilmington
- Luppitt
- Membury
- Monkton
- Musbury
- Newton Poppleford (Harpford)
- Newton Poppleford (Newton Poppleford)
- Newton Poppleford (Venn Ottery)
- Northleigh
- Offwell
- Ottery St. Mary (North)
- Ottery St. Mary (Tipton St. John)
- Ottery St. Mary (Town)
- Payhembury
- Plymtree
- Seaton
- Sheldon
- Shute and Whitford
- Sidmouth (East)
- Sidmouth (North)
- Sidmouth (Primley)
- Sidmouth (Salcombe Regis)
- Sidmouth (Sidbury)
- Sidmouth (Sidford Village)
- Sidmouth (South)
- Sidmouth (West)
- Southleigh
- Stockland
- Talaton
- Uplyme
- Upottery
- West Hill
- Widworthy
- Yarcombe
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, July 4.
