District council apologises after scores of East Devon residents fail to receive polling cards

The district council has blamed a printing contractor ‘mistake’ for resulting in scores of East Devon residents failing to receive polling cards.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) on Monday (July 1) apologised to residents left without polling cards ahead of Thursday’s General Election (July 4).

EDDC said it was ‘doing all it can’ to make sure East Devon residents affected can still vote.

The district council said polling cards were sent out by first class post on Monday (July 1) to those still waiting.

An EDDC spokesman said: “East Devon District Council has become aware that many residents did not receive polling cards. This was due to an error made by an external printing contractor.

“The contractor has apologised to the council for the mistake, and they will be sending out polling cards for those affected by first class post today [Monday, July 1]. “

The spokesman added: “The council would like to say sorry for any inconvenience caused by this error.

“EDDC is doing all it can to make sure that voters across East Devon can have their say in the General Election on Thursday, 4 July.

“We want to remind people that they do not need to bring a polling card with them to vote, but will need a valid form of official photo ID.”

EDDC said the parishes and wards affected are:

All Saints

Awliscombe

Axminster

Axminster (Raymonds Hill)

Axminster (Weycroft)

Axmouth

Aylesbeare

Beer

Beer Road

Bradninch (Rural Ward)

Branscombe

Broadhembury

Buckerell

Butterleigh

Chardstock

Colyford

Colyton – Colyton

Combe Raleigh

Combpyne Rousdon

Cotleigh

Cullompton (Padbrook Ward)

Cullompton (St Andrews Ward)

Cullompton (Vale Ward)

Dalwood

Dunkeswell

Farway

Feniton

Gittisham Vale

Gittisham Village

Hawkchurch

Honiton St Michael`s (West)

Honiton St. Michael`s (Town)

Honiton St. Paul`s

Kentisbeare

Kentisbeare (Blackborough)

Kilmington

Luppitt

Membury

Monkton

Musbury

Newton Poppleford (Harpford)

Newton Poppleford (Newton Poppleford)

Newton Poppleford (Venn Ottery)

Northleigh

Offwell

Ottery St. Mary (North)

Ottery St. Mary (Tipton St. John)

Ottery St. Mary (Town)

Payhembury

Plymtree

Seaton

Sheldon

Shute and Whitford

Sidmouth (East)

Sidmouth (North)

Sidmouth (Primley)

Sidmouth (Salcombe Regis)

Sidmouth (Sidbury)

Sidmouth (Sidford Village)

Sidmouth (South)

Sidmouth (West)

Southleigh

Stockland

Talaton

Uplyme

Upottery

West Hill

Widworthy

Yarcombe

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, July 4.