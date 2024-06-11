Thieves forced a downstairs window and stole £10,000 during a mid-morning burglary at a home in Exmouth.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a property in the West Down Lane area of Littleham, in Exmouth, was on Friday, June 7, targeted sometime between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Police said thieves forced the lock of a study door to steal a box of coins worth £20, and £10,000 in cash.

The burglars searched the property and also stole jewellery and cash from a purse.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who might have information, or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglary.

They added: “Investigating officers are asking anybody in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has relevant footage or any other information to get in touch.”

If you can help police, report information through the force website, quoting reference number 50240139098.