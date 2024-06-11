Thieves forced a downstairs window and stole £10,000 during a mid-morning burglary at a home in Exmouth.
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a property in the West Down Lane area of Littleham, in Exmouth, was on Friday, June 7, targeted sometime between 11.30am and 12.30pm.
Police said thieves forced the lock of a study door to steal a box of coins worth £20, and £10,000 in cash.
The burglars searched the property and also stole jewellery and cash from a purse.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who might have information, or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglary.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Exmouth.
“Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday 7 June a property in the West Down Lane area was accessed via a prized open living room window.
“A suspect then gained access to a locked study having damaged a door lock and frame. £10,000 in cash and a box of coins worth £20 were stolen. A search was carried out and further items stolen, including jewellery and cash from a purse.”
They added: “Investigating officers are asking anybody in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has relevant footage or any other information to get in touch.”
- If you can help police, report information through the force website, quoting reference number 50240139098.