Police appeal for witnesses to rugby match row in Exeter where man’s leg is broken

Police are appealing for witnesses to a row at a rugby match in Exeter where a man suffered a broken leg and ankle, needing surgery.

Investigating officers said an assault took place at Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park stadium on Saturday, April 20, after a heated discussion ended when one a man pushed another over, and reportedly repeatedly stamped on his leg and ankle, resulting in ‘numerous’ fractures and hospital treatment.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently on police bail.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to the alleged attack, which was reported to have taken place on April 20 between 9.30pm and 11pm in the outside toilet area next to the Powderham Castle Bar.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park stadium.

“It was reported that two men became involved in a discussion before one man shoved the other backwards causing him to fall to the ground.

“Whilst on the ground it is alleged the suspect stamped on the man’s ankle a number of times, resulting in numerous fractures to the leg and ankle.

“The injured party was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.”

If you have information to help police, call 101 or report it through the force website. Quote crime reference 50240094496.