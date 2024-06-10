Police call on the public to help find an Exmouth man, 30, wanted in connection to an assault

Police are appealing for help to trace a 30-year-old man from Exmouth who is wanted in connection to an assault in the town.

Officers have called on the public to help find Harry Pritchard after police failed to locate him.

They have released a photo of the wanted man and have urged anyone spotting him to call the force on 999.

Police have described Pritchard, from Exmouth, in East Devon, as being a white male, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of an average build. He is bald and is clean shaven.

The force has launched a public appeal for help to locate him.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking to speak to Harry Pritchard who is wanted in connection to an assault in Exmouth.

“Pritchard is 30 years old and from Exmouth.

“Officers have attempted to locate him and are now seeking the public’s assistance.”

If you see Pritchard, or have any information to help police, call 999 and quote reference 50240131438.