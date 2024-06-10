East Devon General Election news 2024: Full list of candidates for Honiton and Sidmouth, Exmouth and Exeter east constituencies

The list of candidates setting their sights of being elected by East Devon residents in the July general election have been announced.

The district council has released the names of the candidates nominated for the Exmouth and Exeter East constituency, and the newly-created Honiton and Sidmouth constituency,

The country will go to the polls on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after a general election was called in May.

Honiton and Sidmouth is one of the new constituencies that will replace East Devon at the next general election.

This follows a review by the Independent Boundary Commission for England.

Melanie Wellman, East Devon District Council acting Returning Officer, said: “We urge everyone to register to vote by the 18 June deadline to make sure their voice is heard. We want to make sure this is the highest turnout possible.”

An EDDC spokesman said: “With the election only weeks away, East Devon District Council’s election team are urging all eligible voters to register and ensure their participation in shaping the country’s future.”

The candidates nominated for the Exmouth and Exeter East constituency are:

Name of Candidate/Description of Candidate (if any)

Paul Arnott – Liberal Democrats – for a fair deal

Mark Baldwin – Climate Party

Helen Dallimore – Labour Party

Olly Davey – Green Party

Peter Faithfull – Independent

David Reed – The Conservative Party Candidate

Garry Sutherland – Reform UK

Daniel Wilson – Independent

The candidates nominated for the Honiton and Sidmouth constituency are:

Name of Candidate/Description of Candidate (if any)

Jake Bonetta – Labour Party

Vanessa Coxon – Independent

Hazel Exon – Party of Women

Richard Foord – Liberal Democrats

Henry Gent – Green Party

Simon Jupp – The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul Quickenden – Reform UK

To register to vote or to check your registration status, visit the official government website here.

For more information from EDDC about the UK General Election, see here.