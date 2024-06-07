Police investigating a burglary in Sidmouth where a car was stolen have launched an appeal for trace a yellow tee-shirt.

Devon and Cornwall Police said detectives investigating a reported car theft are appealing for help to find the clothing, believing a suspect dumped it in Babbacombe, Torquay.

Detectives are investigating a report of burglary where a car was stolen from a property in Sidmouth, East Devon, on Saturday, June 1. The vehicle was later found in Torquay, south Devon.

Officers are keen to trace the tee-shirt after three men were arrested in the area on Thursday, June 6.

A police spokesperson said three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and drugs offences. They currently remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives believe a bright or high-vis yellow tee-shirt was dumped by one of the suspects in the Babbacombe Road and Hoxton Road area of Torquay.

Police urged anyone finding the brightly-coloured top to call 101, where they will be given advice on how to preserve the tee-shirt.

Detective Sergeant Ed Mitchell said: “Following the arrest of three people in the early afternoon of Thursday 6 June on suspicion of theft and drug offences, detectives in South Devon and Exeter CID are requesting that residents in the area of Torquay between Babbacombe Road and Hoxton Road, near Brewery Park, be on the lookout for clothing that is suspected to have been discarded during an incident.

“We are interested in locating a yellow tee-shirt that one of the suspects is believed to have been wearing prior to arrest.”

He added: “Advice can be given by call handlers about handling any clothing that is found, but it is requested that anyone who finds similar clothing items avoid having contact with them unless it is to prevent imminent loss or damage.”

Anyone finding the discarded tee-shirt can call 101 and quote reference number 50240132909.