General Election 2024: Rishi returns to East Devon – Prime Minister takes to the campaign trail in Honiton

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been in East Devon for the second time within as many months – this time showing his support for a prospective Conservative candidate ahead of the July general election.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been on the campaign trail in East Devon, writes local democracy reporter Alison Stephenson.

On Wednesday (May 29) on a quick stop to a high-tech business near Honiton, supporting Conservative candidate Simon Jupp in the new constituency of Honiton and Sidmouth, Mr Sunak claimed to be ignoring opinion polls that point to a Labour victory in the general election and is “changing minds with his bold ideas”.

The Prime Minister said: “It was a pleasure to join Simon Jupp, Honiton and Sidmouth’s Conservative candidate at Supacat in Dunkeswell to meet the company’s hardworking apprentices and talk about our plan to expand apprenticeship places across the country.

“Devon is a vital hub for the UK’s defence industry and Simon has a great record of championing the area in Parliament and delivering for local people.”

Simon Jupp, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Honiton and Sidmouth, said: “It was great to welcome the Prime Minister to Dunkeswell to discuss our plan to deliver thousands of new apprenticeships per year. By closing down university courses which don’t give young people the skills they need to succeed, we can create more specialist apprenticeships like those offered by Supacat, where their apprentices are building military vehicles for our defence. “I’ll always stand up for local defence jobs and brilliant local businesses like Supacat who play a big role in our nation’s security.”

Nick Ames, Chief Executive of Supacat, said; “It was an enormous privilege to welcome the Prime Minister to our headquarters in Dunkeswell. Supacat takes great pride in its work, hiring locally to supply top-of-the-range defence equipment to protect the UK and its allies.

“Simon Jupp has been a fantastic advocate for Supacat, and his work in championing the South West’s role in national defence has been very important.

“Since the apprenticeship scheme was launched in 2017, we have developed 31 apprentices, the majority of which are still in the business today. Today we have nine apprentices and have plans for a further six to join us very shortly.”

He added: “This is an exciting time for the business, and we look forward to using our highly skilled staff to continue to grow and develop the company product portfolio from our base here in East Devon.”

The Honiton and Sidmouth constituency is a battleground in which either a Tory or a Lib Dem MP from the previous parliament will lose their job.

Mr Jupp who held the former East Devon seat, is being challenged by Richard Foord, who was the representative for Tiverton and Honiton.

Both of those seats have been abolished as the Boundary Commission attempted to even up voters in each area by create a number of new constituencies in Devon.

Previously the two seats were Conservative strongholds, and very rarely needed heavyweight cabinet support.

That changed after former Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish resigned, paving the way for Richard Foord to overtake his 24,000 majority.

And the creation of Hontion and Sidmouth, Tiverton and Minhead, and Exmouth/Exeter East makes predictions harder to make.

On a day trip to Devon and Cornwall, Mr Sunak told reporters that his plans for a new national service and 100,000 new apprenticeships, as well as tax cuts taxes for working people and the elderly “will transform the country and deliver a secure future for everyone.”

He was speaking at a visit to defence vehicle designers Supacat at Dunkeswell near Honiton. He said he was sorry for the difficult time that people in Brixham has experienced because of a bacterial outbreak in the water suppy and would be holding South West Water to account.

Mr Sunak said the level of discharge into seas and rivers had been unacceptable but 100 per cent of storm overflows are now monitored.

“Record amounts of investment are being spent on upgrading water treatment facilities, including a £30 million upgrade that South West Water are putting in thanks to East Devon MP Simon Jupp’s campaigning in Sidmouth,” he said.

“We are being incredibly tough on enforcement, giving the regulator the power to levy unlimited fines and penalties on water companies who not fulfilling their obligations and that also applies to things like bonus and dividend payments.

“I know it’s been a difficult time in Brixham for everyone and I am sorry about that.

“Where water companies fail in their obligations they will be held to account and that is what will happen in this case and what we are doing now is getting support to the people who need it.”

The prime minister also explained how he wanted young people to be able to afford their own home and that the government had been investing in local hospitals and creating diagnostics centres in Devon to reduce waiting lists.

The son of a GP and pharmacist, Mr Sunak said he wished he had made more progress on getting the NHS waiting lists down, but strikes by health workers had made that very difficult.

Reducing waiting lists was one of the prime ministers five pledges for 2023, and he has admitted the target wasn’t met.

However, speaking in Devon, he said his party had reached an agreement with NHS staff over pay and conditions, with the exception of junior doctors despite them being offered a pay deal that he claims was worth a 10 per cent increase.

“It’s extremely disappointing and I do not want anyone to doubt my commitment to the NHS,” he said.

Mr Sunak promised that pensioners won’t pay tax on their state pension if the Conservatives are re-elected, and the party will scrap some university degrees which are “not working” and put more money into apprenticeships.

“We are one week into the election campaign and we are already putting bold ideas on the table,” he said. “Labour have no ideas and no plan”.

On the lack of local affordable housing the prime minister said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity of a secure future, that includes being able to buy their own home because it is a magical thing and the type of country I believe in is one where those aspirations can be realised.

“That is why apprenticeships are so important, not everybody needs to go to university and there are university degrees that are letting young people down. We will take that money and use it to create 100,000 new apprenticeships instead and give young people opportunities to succeed.”

A national service for 18-year-olds with teenagers required to either volunteer in their local community or join the armed forces would be one of the “most extraordinary things that happens to our country with the skills and opportunities it will provide,” that would foster a culture of service, make society more cohesive and strengthen resilience.

Mr Sunak said the reaction to the idea among the public had been “really positive”.

The general election is to be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The candidates who have already announced they will be candidates in Hontion and Sidmouth are:Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat

Simon Jupp – Conservative

Henry Gent, Green Party

Jake Bonetta, Labour

Paul Quickenden, Reform UK

The full list will be confirmed following the closing date for nominations on Friday, June 7.

Additional reporting by Becca Gliddon.