Exeter city reveals taxpayer cash of more than £420,000 is paid to its Councillors for allowances

More than £420,000 was paid in allowances to Exeter City Councillors in the past year, new figures show, writes local democracy reporter Guy Henderson.

Leader Phil Bialyk (Lab, Exwick) was paid £27,969, made up of a basic allowance of £6,537 plus a leader’s allowance of £21,245 and £187 in conference, travel and subsistence expenses.

Deputy leader Laura Wright (Lab, St Thomas), who is the portfolio holder for corporate services and the city centre, received £18,553.

A table listing all the payments has been published to go before the city council’s executive committee. The figures are set by an independent external body with no input from Councillors.

The total paid in basic allowances was £254,607, with an extra £167,968 in special responsibility allowances and £1,253 in expenses, making a total of £420,828.

Including part payment to those who ceased to be Councillors during the year, the full list is:

A Fullam: £5,834.10

A Ghusain: (portfolio holder) £1,884.58

A Jobson: (group leader) £9,804.96

A Ketchin: £5,816.52

A Leadbetter: (deputy chair of scrutiny committee) £6,949.89

A Sheridan: £5,834.10

A Sparling: £6,537.00

A Wardle: (chair of audit and governance) £9,804.96

B Denning: (portfolio holder) £17,976.00

C Bennett: £6,620.20

C Rees Stephan: (deputy chair of scrutiny committee) £9,392.07

D Harvey: £6,537.00

D Moore: (group leader) £8,498.52

D Wood: (portfolio holder) £17,976.00

E Morse: (portfolio holder) £17,202.84

H Packham: £685.33

J Ellis-Jones: £6,537.00

J Miller: £5,798.95

J Moore: £685.33

J Parkhouse: (portfolio holder) £17,976.00

K Mitchell: (lord mayor) £12,495.92

L Wright: (portfolio holder) £18,552.95

M Asvachin: (licensing chair) £10,819.66

M Mitchell: (deputy chair of scrutiny committee) £9,846.56

M Pearce: (portfolio holder) £17,976.00

M Snow: £6,537.00; M Vizard (chair of scrutiny) £13,074.00

M Williams: £5,851.67

N Allcock: (chair of council housing and development advisory board and member champion) £8,513.64

P Bialyk: (leader) £27,969.49

P Holland: £6,657.90

P Knott: (chair of planning committee) £12,248.09

P Oliver: £685.33

R Branston: £6,537.00

R Foale: (portfolio holder and licensing chair) £17,150.09

R Hannaford: (chair of council housing and development advisory board and chair of scrutiny for part of the year) £9,219.44

R Newby: (deputy lord mayor) £891.79

R Sutton: (deputy chair of planning committee £1,166.34

R Williams: (portfolio holder) £17,976.00

S Patrick: £5,816.52

T Read: (deputy lord mayor) £7,964.59

Y Atkinson: (chair of scrutiny) £12,248.09

Y Henson: (lord mayor) £1,511.24

Z Lights: (member champion) £8,396.26

S Warwick: £6,537.00

J Begley: £5,834.10