SPONSORED: Top score for Bloor Homes at Pinhoe, Exeter, as team achieves 100% customer satisfaction

SPONSORED: Staff at the Bloor Homes at Pinhoe development close to Exeter are celebrating a 100 per cent satisfaction score from customers who purchased a new home there, when asked in an independent survey by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

The score is based on individual customer responses after they move into their new home and supports NHBC’s purpose of ‘raising standards in house building by championing high-quality homes and protecting homeowners, through training and quality services and by assessing, inspecting and directly insuring new homes registered with them’.

Congratulating the team, Bradley Davison, Managing Director for the developer’s Exeter region, said: “The entire team at Pinhoe should be extremely proud – from the site team building our new homes here, the sales team supporting people on their customer journey, and those providing customer care throughout, this team has demonstrated what can happen when everyone puts the customer at the centre of everything they do. It has been such a pleasure to read all the customer feedback from the survey. Well done.”

Customer feedback has included comments such as: “This was not my first new build; all I will say is that I would not hesitate to buy from Bloor again.”

“The honesty, integrity, and willingness of the team won me over.”

“The site managers never once hesitated to offer assistance. In a single certain instance went above and beyond what they were ‘supposed’ to do.”

Others praised the support and expertise of the sales team, and the speed and helpfulness of the after-sales care team.

The NHBC survey results add to Bloor Homes achieving a sixth consecutive year of quality recognition as a Five Star developer by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) in March.

In a joint statement at the time, Divisional Chairmen, Andrew Marns and Richard Oldroyd at Bloor Homes said: “It is a testament to building quality homes and ensuring the customer remains the focus of what we do.”

Both the 100% customer satisfaction achieved in the NBHC survey and the Five Star status demonstrate Bloor Homes’ commitment to quality and superb customer service, where getting things right first time and excellent after care are a priority.

To find out more about the new homes or how to work for Bloor Homes, visit www.bloorhomes.com