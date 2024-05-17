Your views are needed to help shape the future of East Devon – green spaces, new development, town centres, employment, coastal areas and more

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is urging all to take part and leave feedback on eight new topics for the Local Plan, which will be used for future planning decisions and developments.

But you only have from now until 5pm on Thursday, June 27 to make your views known.

The eight areas being focussed on are:

New housing and mixed-use site allocations

New employment site allocations

Designated neighbourhood area housing requirements

Clyst Valley Regional Park

Town centre retail areas

Coastal preservation areas

Green wedges

Sustainability appraisal

Thoughts are needed on new homes proposed for Exmouth, Axminster, Seaton, Tipton St John, Woodbury, Plymtree and Woodbury.

And on green wedges planned for land between Beer and Seaton; Budleigh Salterton and Knowle; Colyford and Colyton; Seaton and Colyford, east of Exeter and the M5, plus the villages of Sowton, Clyst Honiton and Topsham; land between Exmouth and Lympstone; between Lympstone Commando and Exton; Ottery St Mary and West Hill; Poltimore and Westclyst; Rockbeare and Cranbrook; Sidbury and Sidford; Whimple and Cranbrook.

Employment sites for consultation include Poltimore, Broadclyst, Woodbury, Ottery St Mary, Farrington, Sowton and Clyst Honiton.

Thoughts are being sought on proposals to expand the area of the Clyst Valley Park to include parts of Clyst St Mary, Clyst St George and Farrington, and the development of a ‘new community’.

Town centre development in East Devon, and shopping areas, fall under one of the categories for consideration.

And feedback is needed on preserving the identities and character of coastal areas, including Lyme Regis to Seaton; Sidmouth to Budleigh Salterton; Budleigh Salterton to Exmouth; Exmouth to Ebford.

Councillor Todd Olive, EDDC portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “This consultation is seeking your views on crucial elements of our planning strategy, which will affect what development in East Devon looks like for years to come.

“We want to hear what you think about how we protect East Devon’s towns and villages from loss of identity, conserve the character of our beautiful coast, and ensure our high streets stay strong at the heart of our communities.

“Whether you live close to areas proposed for growth or not, the new Local Plan will affect you. This is your chance to help shape it. Please use it.”

EDDC said comments are wanted on the Clyst Valley Regional Park’s boundaries – natural spaces with a network of walking and cycling routes linking new developments, such as Cranbrook, with surrounding villages and Exeter.

The consultation also seeks views on some technical matters around how housing numbers were addressed in neighbourhood plans produced by East Devon’s communities.

The district council said consultation feedback would help inform and refine the Local Plan as it progresses to a final draft, which EDDC hopes to consult on towards the end of 2024.

From then it will go to a public examination by a government-appointed planning inspector.

An EDDC spokesman said: “Everyone who lives and works in East Devon is urged to share their thoughts on eight new topics for the Local Plan, the document used to make planning decisions for future developments.

“These topics include conserving the natural environment and ensuring retail, leisure, and community spaces reflect residents’ and visitors’ needs.

“Additional housing and employment sites have been submitted for consideration since East Devon District Council’s previous Local Plan consultation in early 2023.”

See the full details of the East Devon Local Plan Further Consultation here.