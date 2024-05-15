SPONSORED POST: World class headline acts are announced for the Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival 2024: Tony Hadley, Roachford and Ruby Turner are among the line-up heading to East Devon in May for five days of live music and entertainment

A host of world class acts, including Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet fame, Roachford and Ruby Turner are heading for East Devon in May when the 2024 Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival makes a welcome return for five days of live music and entertainment, plus free workshops.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival headline concerts, starting from £25, including new for 2024 – daytime passes for just £12.50. There are daytime bundles and weekend packages available too, offering a host of different options across the bank holiday weekend, May 23 to May 27.

As the 2024 Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival approaches, anticipation mounts for five unforgettable days of live music from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

Headlining the evening concerts at Blackmore Gardens are renowned artists set to captivate audiences each night. Kicking off the festival is the sensational Tony Hadley and his big swing band.

Subsequent evenings feature performances by Roachford and MF Robots on Friday, May 24; Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca and his all-star Havana band on Saturday, May 25; R&B gospel singer Ruby Turner on Sunday, May 26; and closing the festival on Monday, May 27, a double bill with two award – winning British singer songwriters, Americana and blues singer Elles Bailey and jazz FM soul act of 2023 Mica Millar.

Blackmore Gardens also transforms into a hub of daytime music festivities from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27. Each day showcases a diverse lineup of five acts, promising high-quality entertainment from 11am to 5.30 pm.

Ian Bowden, festival director, expresses pride in the extensive daytime program, highlighting its exceptional value and the breadth of talent on display.

He said: “With just a month remaining, the festival team is diligently finalising preparations and adding finishing touches to ensure a spectacular experience for all attendees.”

Ian added: “We are encouraging all music fans to get a group of friends together, bring the family and soak up the infectious atmosphere of the festival and all that Sidmouth has to offer.

“To secure tickets for all events and workshops, visit www.sidmouthjazz.com and join us in celebrating the joy of music and community at the 2024 Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival.”

This year’s line-up includes local and regional artists as well as acclaimed headliners from London, such as jazz singer Ian Shaw, Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble Snowboy and The Latin Section, and New Orleans soul sensation Acantha Lang.

In addition to musical delights, festival-goers can indulge in a culinary journey with a variety of food concessions offering delectable options ranging from stone-baked pizzas to Caribbean and Thai flavours, locally sourced burgers, Mexican cuisine, and vegetarian fare.

The award-winning Branscombe Brewery will also provide an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The festival extends beyond music, offering three days of free educational workshops, masterclasses, and performances from May 25 to May 27, including a vocal masterclass, a special performance with Soul of The City Gospel choir from Exeter, jazz composition masterclass with George Cooper of the Jazz Defenders, Jazz and Blues Jams, Trumpet workshop with Sam Massey, a seminar on the history of the blues with Dan Shaw, harmonica blues masterclass with the legendary American Johnny Mars and so much more.

For those seeking more live music experiences, venues across Sidmouth will host free jazz and blues performances, ensuring the festival spirit permeates throughout the town. Visit the Swan Inn, The Volunteer Inn, 14 Miles East, the Radway Inn, Rincon Coffee, the Chattery Café, G&O, the Balfour Arms, the Marine, Sidmouth Harbour Hotel, the Blue Ball Inn, Sidbury and the Kings Arms in Otterton.

