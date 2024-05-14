Police arrest a 73-year-old man after seizing £300,000 of cocaine from a car near Exeter

Police seized cocaine with a street value of more than £300,000 when they stopped and searched a car near Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said A 73-year-old man from Buckfastleigh, in Devon, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody.

Officers stopped a car on the A30 near Exeter at around 10pm on Monday (May 13) where they found drugs while searching the vehicle.

A Devon And Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers have seized around four and a half kilograms of cocaine near Exeter after they stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the supply of drugs.

“Serious and Organised Crime Operations stopped the car on the A30 shortly before 10pm on Monday 13 May and found the drugs on searching the vehicle.

“The cocaine is believed to have an estimated street value of over £300,000.

“A 73-year-old man from Buckfastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Smoothy, from the Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team, said: “This was a great stop by officers who safely intercepted the transportation and distribution of multiple kilos of cocaine into Devon.”