Years of serving the community across East Devon and the county has propelled a former Exmouth mayor into the position of vice chair of the district council.

Long-serving public servant Eileen Wragg, from Exmouth, has been voted in as vice chair of East Devon, writes local democracy reporter Bradley Gerrard.

Councillor Wragg (Liberal Democrat, Exmouth Town) has been a Councillor in some form for 28 years, and will now sit alongside Councillor Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrat, Broadclyst), who has been re-elected as chair for another term.

The Exmouth-born Councillor who was educated at Exmouth Grammar School, and later studied at the University of Plymouth, graduating with a BA Combined Honours degree in 1995, replaces Councillor Sam Hawkins (Independent, Cranbrook) as vice chair.

Cllr Wragg joined Exmouth Town Council in 1996, serving until 2015, during which time she held the role as mayor for two years between 2005-2007.

She was first elected to Devon County Council in 2005, losing her seat in the 2017 election, but is in her third term at East Devon, having been elected in 2015, 2019 and last year.

Cllr Wragg was nominated for the role by Councillor Sarah Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat, Broadclyst).

“Cllr Wragg has taught me a huge amount about being a councillor since I started in 2019, and she has been a councillor for many years and so has a wealth of experience and skills within all areas, and I think she would be perfectly suited to the role,” she said.

Exmouth peer Councillor Olly Davey (Green Party, Exmouth Town) seconded the nomination, commenting on Ms Wragg’s superb knowledge of local issues.

“Some of you will be aware that Cllr Wragg has had a few health problems recently, but having given her a lift here today, her mind is as sharp as ever, and she’s as feisty as ever, and I’m sure she’ll keep us all in our place if required,” he said.

Cllr Wragg thanked her colleagues for the nomination, quipping that she would “be back and fully operational as soon as the spare parts arrive that are being made now”.