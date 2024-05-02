Heavy overnight rain across East Devon results in multiple flood warnings and alerts as river levels remain high

Flood warnings and alerts were issued across East Devon throughout Thursday (May 2) following hours of heavy overnight rain.

The Environment Agency (EA) said river levels were high and some roads and low-lying land could be flooded as a result.

Flood warnings were issued for areas of Axminster and Yarcombe after heavy rain caused the River Yarty to rise, with calls for farmers to be aware their livestock could be at risk in fields close to the river.

Roads and fords that crossed the River Yarty were expected to be cut off and impassable.

The Environment Agency said: “Riverside property and highway flooding is expected.

“Minor roads and fords near to and across the river will be impassable. Stock in riverside fields without access to high ground are at risk.

“Flood waters may be deep and fast flowing in these areas.”

River Axe water levels were expected to remain high throughout the day, prompting a flood alert, and also for the River Coly, Umborne Brook, and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

The EA warned residents and businesses in the Axminster area that property flooding was expected. It said water could be deep and fast-flowing, and urged people to have flood defence systems in place.

Alerts warning of possible flooding across East Devon were made for Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and the Clyst St Mary areas, with River Clyst levels remaining high.

The ford at Broadclyst was impassable on Thursday, and the road was closed to vehicles.

Flood warnings were also made for Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, and Sidmouth.

The EA said the water levels of the Rivers Otter and Sid were predicted to stay high during Thursday.

It said: “Flooding remains possible throughout today, Thursday 2nd May following recent heavy rainfall.

“No further rain is expected however river levels in the Rivers Otter and Sid, and Exmouth area are expected to remain high and flooding to low lying land and roads close to the river is possible.”