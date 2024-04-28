Is this the loneliest rabbit in Exeter? Casey waits two years to find his forever home

Is this saddest rabbit in Exeter? White bunny Casey has spent most of his life waiting for a forever home, spending two years in a rescue centre.

Staff and volunteers at the RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter, in Exeter, are appealing for a loving home to be found for the furry chap, who arrived at the rescue centre when he was still a kit, and has now grown into an adult rabbit who needs a girlfriend bunny.

White rabbit Casey is only two years and six months old – so he has been patiently waiting for a new home most of his life.

Could you be the loving home the white rabbit has been waiting for?

If you answered ‘yes’ the rescue centre wants to hear from you, saying Casey ‘truly deserves’ to be loved, in a forever home, with a female friend to keep him company.

Leah Carnall, animal care assistant at the centre, said the team is looking to rehome him with a female rabbit.

Leah said: “It’s so important for Casey to share his days with a lady bunny, making memories. We hope this year his dream comes true and he is adopted by a lovely family.”

She added: “Casey’s had very little interest from potential adopters over the last two years and we just don’t know why as he is an absolutely lovely bunny.

“The day Casey came into care, the state he was in was heartbreaking and he was terrified of the world. To watch him grow and begin to enjoy life has been an amazing experience. He used to bolt and hide whenever he saw us, but now he will happily accept treats from your hand and even a few head rubs.

“He has now been with us for two years, there is nothing I want more than to see him in a loving home, it’s what he truly deserves.

“He’s not a bunny who likes to be cuddled, he gets a little nervous being touched – but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a wonderful pet. He came into the centre as part of a case, so his previous life was pretty miserable.

“We so desperately want him to have his happy ever after.”

Casey is described as being an active boy, who loves being outside. His new home would need to have access to a secure, free-range garden where he can do as he pleases, plus access to a cosy shed where he can curl up and sleep after running around outside.

Leah said: ““As well as enjoying being outdoors, Casey loves to eat vegetables and treats. “Despite him being a little nervous, once he gets to know you he will happily come up to see you and take veggies from your hand.”

If you are interested in adopting Casey, fill in a ‘perfect match’ form on Little Valley’s website. For more information, call the centre on 01392 439898 or email info@rspca-littlevalley.org.uk.